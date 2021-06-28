









Patty Sue (Carroll) Chadwell, age 75, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, at her home. She was surrounded by her family. Patty was born on June 13, 1946, to the late James “Jim” Carroll and Dorothy (Reynolds) Carroll in Jellico. Her paternal grandparents were the late Sherid Carroll and Katie (Carpenter) Carroll. Her maternal grandparents were the late Claude Delk and Mary (Stanfill) Delk, and the late Boyd Reynolds.

Patty and Calvin were married on July 6, 1961, as teenagers and would have soon celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. After they were married, they moved to Goshen, Indiana, where they lived and worked until they retired about 20 years ago. Thereafter, they chose to move back home to Jellico, where they have lived ever since. Patty served as the secretary for the First Baptist Church of Jellico for several years.

She was a long time member of Gospel Echos in Goshen, Indiana.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, JoAnn Wilson and Shirley Lawson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Colonel Lee Chadwell and Anna Chadwell.

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Chadwell, of Jellico; three daughters, Debra Sharp, and husband, Sam, of Jellico, Teresa Secor, and husband, John, of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Rena Schmuker, of New Paris, IN; eight grandchildren, Brandon Sharp, of Jellico, Nathan Sharp, and wife, Aleena, of Knoxville, TN, Nicole Kurtz, and husband, Derick, of Greenwood, IN, Justin Lantz, and wife, Casey, of Goshen, IN, Brittany Brown, and husband, Alan, of New Paris, IN, Derek Secor, Shelby Secor, and Alex Secor, all of Sellersburg, IN; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Callen Sharp, Gavin, Sophia, and Rhett Kurtz, Emersyn and Jamisyn Lantz, and Trytin, Kaidyn, Avery, and Everly Brown.

She is also survived by one brother, Jimmy Ray Carroll, and wife, Sandy, of Mansfield, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Woodrow Wilson, of Knoxville, TN, Glenn Lawson, of Jellico, and Jack Chadwell, and wife, Sue, of La Follette, TN; sister-in-law, Norma Janey Schrock, of Goshen, IN; aunt, Betty (Delk) McClanahan, of Jellico; nine nieces and nephews, Jimmy Carroll, and wife, Tonya, Mike Carroll, and wife, Laura, Jeff Carroll, and wife, Tara, Jackie Davis, and husband, Ralph, Sonya Lawless, and husband, Tony, Darrell Lawson, and wife, Ellen, Greg Wilson, and wife, Tonya, Kimberly Daves, and husband, Steve, and Stephanie Jenkins; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; special caregivers, Rosie Jarnigan, Alice Sowder, and Sandy Johnson; and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives in both Jellico and Goshen to mourn her passing.

Visitation and the funeral was held Tuesday, June 29 at the Crouches Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Trey Brock and Mr. John Secor officiating.

Special music was provided by Mr. Sam Sharp, Rev. Trey Brock, Mrs. Teresa Adkins, Rev. James Hackler and Mrs. Lisa Hackler.

Interment will follow on Wednesday morning, June 30 at 11:00 a.m. in the Huddleston Cemetery located in the Crouches Creek Community of Jellico.

Pallbearers will be Alex Secor, Derek Secor, Nathan Sharp, Brandon Sharp, Justin Lantz, and Devin Oakes.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.