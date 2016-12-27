By Teresa Brooks

Pastor and former International Mission Board consultant Rob Patterson will join the staff of the Kentucky Baptist Convention as north central regional consultant in February.

The KBC Mission Board approved his hiring during a business meeting on Tuesday in Louisville, Ky.

Patterson was described as the clear choice based on his academic training and service to Southern Baptists through the International Mission Board and local churches.

“I have known Rob for well over 20 years,” said Bowling Green Pastor Tom James in a letter of recommendation. “He is a godly man who demonstrates a call on his life to serve the Father by serving the local church.”

James, a former KBC president, said he and Patterson served together in east Tennessee before James recruited him to Eastwood Baptist Church, where he served from 2005-10.

In 2010, Patterson accepted the position as IMB team strategy leader, where he mobilized churches to engage unreached people groups in Brazil. In 2015, he joined the staff of Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin, Ky., as its pastor of discipleship and missions.

Paducah pastor Dan Summerlin, of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, told the Mission Board that he “enthusiastically” recommended Patterson on behalf of the administration committee.

“He’s going to be a great asset to the KBC,” Summerlin said.

As north central regional consultant, Patterson will work with directors of missions in 11 Kentucky Baptist associations and help churches within those associations develop strategies for growth and evangelism outreach.

“I love to encourage, equip and empower other leaders for fruitful ministry,” Patterson said. “I can think of no greater privilege at this stage in my life and ministry than being an encourager and servant to the Kentucky Baptist leaders of the north central region.”

Patterson is a graduate of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn.