









Patsy Lou (Petrey) Meadors, formerly of Patterson Creek, KY, departed this life on January 24, 2021 at her home in Batavia, OH. Patsy was born February 11, 1955 to the late Henry and Martha (Owens) Petrey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Chester M. Petrey and Levi H. Petrey.

She is survived by her partner, Gregory Armstrong of Batavia, Ohio; four children, Brandi Bjonnes (Ken) of West Palm Beach, FL, Clinton Meadors (Rebecca) of Murfreesboro, TN, Drs. Lucas Meadors (Anne) of Washington State, and Britton Armstrong of Batavia, OH; one grandchild, Jackson Meadors of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Ernest Petrey of Cincinnati, OH and James Petrey of Patterson Creek, KY; one sister, Margaret Potter (Emery) of Fort Myers, FL.

Patsy worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for many years. She had a special place in her heart for the elderly and small children. She was always known by the children in the neighborhood as “Grandma Pat”.

She will be sorely missed by many — including her dogs “Buttons” and “Sadie”.

Patsy’s body was donated to science, per her request.