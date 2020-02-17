









Patsy Lee Good, 87, passed away at her residence in Woodbine on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Patsy was the daughter of the late Mark and Mary Belle Thompson Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Olen “Pete” Good, Sr.; son, Gary Neil Good; brothers, Robert Hall and David Hall; and sister, Carol Hall.

Patsy was Baptist by faith. She was retired from Comp Care where she worked in accounting. She was very craft-oriented and liked quilting and cross stitching, gardening, and collecting old glassware.

Patsy is survived by her son Olen Good, Jr. (Mitzi); grandchildren, Kevin Good of Charleston, SC, Darla Baysinger and Thomas Good of Woodbine, David Good (Bridgette) of Canton, Michigan, Leighann Lange of Tecumseh, Michigan, and Michael Good of Hawaii; sisters, Susan Peplinski (Jerry) and Becky Garrison of Corbin; and by several great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12-2pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Terrell Cemetery.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.