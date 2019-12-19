









Patsy J. Gant, 76, of Louisville, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home. She was born December 29, 1942 in Rockholds, KY, to the late Charles Edward and Flora Bartley Gant.

She is survived by a sister, Phyllis Gant Gleeson of Louisville, KY; a brother, Carl E. Gant of Franklin, WV; two nieces, Sherrie Davis of Seattle, WA and Lea Jones of Pennsboro, WV; a brother-in-law, Sam Davenport of Pleasant Hill, MO; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Mitchell officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery at Pleasant View.

Visitation will also be on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.