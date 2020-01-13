









Patsy Dale Huddleston, age 64, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 28, 1955 to the late Kenny (Bud) Huddleston and Elsie Mae (Parrott) Huddleston in Jellico, TN. She was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1973. She was a member of Tannery Hollow Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Virgil Huddleston and Raymond Huddleston, and sister, Ruth Huddleston.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Huddleston, of Jellico, TN; sisters, Lillie Mae Lay, and husband, Ronnie, Geneva Huddleston, Marie Huddleston, and Brenda Shillings, all of Jellico, TN; brother, Jimmy Huddleston, and wife, Jane Ann, of Harriman, TN; special nephews, Tyler Marlow, Bradley Huddleston, and Clayton Hackler; and nieces, Rhonda Marlow, Tiffaney Sharp, and Melissa Hackler, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday afternoon, January 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow on Wednesday, January 15, at 2 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Buckner and Rev. Benji Johnson officiating. Special music will be provided by Rev. James Hackler & Mrs. Lisa Hackler.

Interment will immediately follow the funeral on Wednesday, January 15, in the Douglas Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Huddleston, Shane Osborn, Cody Anderson, Gary Garrett, James Hackler, Bo Ivey, and Ronnie Lay.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.