Patsy D. Jones, age 81, of Lily, KY, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private. Friends and family may still send flowers by calling a local florist, or they may leave a message for the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.