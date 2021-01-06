‘Patriot Rally to Stop the Election Fraud’ ends with Moss announcing his run for U.S. Senate
Trump supporters rallied at Briar Creek Park in Williamsburg on Wednesday to protest alleged election fraud during the presidential election in November.
About 10 cars arrived at the park as part of a parade that travelled from Dog Patch Shopping Center in London to Williamsburg.
In total, approximately 25 people were in attendance at the rally.
The rally’s organizer, William Moss, read a list of what he believed to be frivolous spending by the federal government. His list included alleged spending such as $36,831,620.00 for a study to determine why hair turns gray when people are stressed and $1,417,617.00 to get youth in the Mediterranean to stop smoking hookah pipes. Moss said he obtained the numbers and information from a website called rightjournalism.com after seeing a social media post by Rand Paul.
At the rally, Moss announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate race against Mitch McConnell during the next election cycle.
Moss said his platform includes term limits, simplifying legislation and supporting pro bill of rights legislation.
A Louisville native, Moss currently resides in Jackson County. He said, “I am not working. I am disabled. I could sit back and coast on my disability check, but I don’t make a lot. I am not in it for the money,” said Moss. “I could sit back and just let it go, but I can’t. This is my country.”
During the rally, Moss had a petition available for individuals to sign that called for the impeachment of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Moss said he is planning another rally on Jan. 23 in Frankfort to promote the impeachment of the governor. Moss said that rally is not definite as he still needs to speak with officials in Frankfort to get the rally approved. Moss said he would post more information about the Frankfort rally on his parler.com profile @ussenatecandidate.