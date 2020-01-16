









Patrick Wayne Madden, age 45, of White Oak Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 8, 1974 in London, Kentucky to the late Claude Madden and Juanita (Grimes) Madden.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Madden of Williamsburg; four children, Dalton Sulfridge (Alicia), Mercedes Canada, Kaden Madden and Chase Madden, all of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Jayden Sulfridge, Gunner Hensley and Nevaeh Sulfridge; his mother, Juanita Madden of Williamsburg; three brothers, Claude Madden (Janice), David Madden and Mickle Madden (Shae), all of London; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour on Thursday, January 16, at Croley Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Roger Meadors officiating. A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Madden Family Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.