By Trevor Sherman

After 11 years of leading the Williamsburg High School boys basketball program, Patrick Robinson has decided to step down as head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

A press release sent out by WHS Athletic Director John Harris Thursday said, “The Williamsburg Independent School District wishes to announce that it has started the search process for a new head boys’ basketball coach. After 11 years of being the head boys’ basketball coach at WHS, Coach Patrick Robinson is stepping down from that position to focus on his other administrative duties at WISD.”

“During Coach Robinson’s tenure as head coach, Jacket basketball accomplished great things, including 2010 and 2015 All A Region Championships, and a 2015 berth into the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen tourney. Before 2015, the WHS boys’ basketball team had not gone to the Sweet Sixteen tournament in 69 years. That same year, Coach Robinson earned the title of 13th Region Coach of the Year.”

“The district is extremely thankful for the dedication that Coach Robinson has demonstrated these past 11 years as head coach. The district is also determined to find our next coach who will build on the class and professionalism that Coach Robinson has instilled into the program over his coaching career.”

The press release went on to say, “The district will convene a search committee next week that will begin the process formally by identifying the qualities that they would like to see in a new boys’ basketball coach. Notice of the coaching vacancy will be sent soon to all appropriate media and coaching outlets to get the word out to those individuals who might be interested.”

“The committee will work through the process in the most timely and thorough manner possible in order to find the best person to lead our boys’ basketball program and continue to build on what Coach Robinson has built over the last 11 years. The district does not have a firm timeline on when the next coach will be named, but we are committed to begin the process quickly, and to do its due diligence in conducting a thorough search. Remaining coaching staff will be facilitating and managing the program until a head coach is named.”

When contacted about his decision to resign, Coach Robinson said, “It’s been 11 years. It’s been fun, I’ve made a lot of great memories and I’ve coached a lot of good players, but I just felt like now is the time for me to move on and do something else. I feel like this is what’s best for myself and my family. This decision was mostly about spending more time with my family and my friends, but who knows what the future will hold?”

“I want to give a very special thanks to all the people that have supported me,” Robinson added. “All the players I have had, and the coaches I have coached with have been great. To all the coaches that I have coached against, I want to thank you for always being willing to help me. I also want to thank Williamsburg City School for giving me the opportunity to do something that I have loved to do so much. I want to thank all the media that I have worked with. You all have been great to me. And lastly, I want to thank my family for sticking with me through this. This has been the hardest decision of my life.”

The News Journal will provide more details on who will take on the role of Williamsburg boys basketball head coach when that information becomes available.