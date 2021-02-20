Patrick, Foley earn awards for DUI enforcement











Officers from two Whitley County law enforcement agencies have been recognized by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) for their efforts to target impaired drivers.

For the second consecutive year, Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. has led his department in impaired driving arrests.

Patrick recently received the 2020 Governor’s Award for Impaired Driving Enforcement.

“Officer Patrick led the department in apprehending 56 impaired drivers from the streets and roads of Williamsburg and Whitley,” the Williamsburg Police Department wrote in a release.

The prior year, Patrick apprehended 31 impaired drivers between Oct. 1, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2019.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Foley received the 2020 Governor’s Award for Impaired Driving Enforcement after leading his department in the apprehension of impaired drivers.

Sheriff Todd Shelley and Sgt. Jonas Saunders presented Foley with the award.

“Impaired Driving Enforcement is important for the safety of the citizens on the Whitley County roadways and we are proud of Deputy Foley and his commitment for highway safety,” Shelley wrote in a release.