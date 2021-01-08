









Patricia Maggard, age 81, of Bold Ruler Trail, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Mountain View Nursing Home in Pineville, Kentucky. Patricia was born on August 22, 1939 in Jackhorn, Kentucky to the late Newt and Ollie Meade.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Freddie W. Maggard Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Burton (Kenneth) of Corbin, Kentucky; son, Freddie Wayne Maggard II of Versailles, Kentucky; grandchildren, Alli Burton, Keaton Burton (Becca), Clai Maggard and Ellie Maggard; brother, Harold Meade (Jan); sister, Eunice Seals; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Services for Mrs. Maggard will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.