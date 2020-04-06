









Patricia J. Moses, age 72, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Jellico Medical Center in Jellico, TN. She was born April 30, 1947 to the late Thomas Everett and Daisy Dave Phillips Moses. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Carl Green, and 10 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one sister, Jeanette McVey of Williamsburg, KY; two brothers, William G. Moses of Williamsburg, KY, and Phillip Moses (Rena) of Cookeville, TN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday, April 4, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.