









Patricia Faye Rains Proffitt, age 67, wife of the late Ernest Edward Proffitt of Corbin, KY passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, December 22 at the Hopewell Baptist Church in Corbin with Pastor Dennis McCoy, Pastor Shane Martin and Pastor Herschel Walker officiating. At the request of Ms. Proffitt, cremation followed. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.