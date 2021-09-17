









Patricia Ann McKiddy, age 56, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away at 2:06 pm on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY.

She was born on February 1, 1965 in Hammond, IN to Lois McKiddy and Mary Alice (Poe) McKiddy Moore.

Along with her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Poe McKiddy Moore, stepmother, Doris Adeline McKiddy, sister, Susan Juanita McKiddy Paulsen, brother, Darrell Lee McKiddy, and niece, Nicole Irene Madrigal.

She is survived by her dad, Lois McKiddy of Williamsburg, KY; brother, Alton Dwayne (Judy) McKiddy of Alexandria, KY, step-sister, Doreen Lyon of Williamsburg, KY; adopted sister, Georgette (Jeff) Clark of Maryville, TN; two nephews, Phillip Paulsen of North Platte, NE, and Chad (Aisha) Haley of Washington, DC; three nieces, Natasha (Dustin) Haley of Corbin, KY, Naomee Mckiiddy and Jasmine McKiddy, both of Alexandria, KY; great-nephews, Dustin Stanfill, Connor Stanfill, both of Corbin, KY; and great-niece, Catlyn Paulsen of North Platte, NE.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Briar Creek Park, covered area one, in Williamsburg, KY on Sunday, September 26, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All family and friends, short or long term, bring your pictures and memories and join us for BBQ and fond memories.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.