









Pat Smith, 83, of Mason, Ohio (formerly of Williamsburg) departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born on June 23, 1936 in Beattyville, KY to the late Edgar and Cora (Adams) Coomer.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thurmon Smith and a son, Thomas Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna S. Siney (Terrance) of Mason, OH; two grandchildren, Jeremy Siney (Mandy) and Brittany Siney (James); four great-grandchildren, Savannah Brookbank, Ethan Siney, Ava Siney and Abbie Siney; sister, Lana Brown of Connecticut; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until the funeral hour on Wednesday, July 10, at the Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the

Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Davis Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.