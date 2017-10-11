Posted On October 11, 2017 By Dean Manning

The sixth annual Corbin LoveLoud wrapped up Sunday and organizers say it was very successful in reaching out to those in need throughout the community.

“We were able to touch a bunch of people in a bunch of different ways. We are grateful to show our community God’s love in a practical way,” said Chad Fugitt, pastor at Central Baptist Church in Corbin and one of the organizers of the event.

Fugitt said while exact numbers are not available, the number of people that received food boxes increased from approximately 300 to more than 500.

“We really reached out to our people and they responded,” Fugitt said. “We are really grateful for that.”

Fugitt said LoveLoud Serve Saturday at The Arena was well attended with individuals lining up as early at 7:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. opening.

The event included a free yard sale, health screenings, haircuts, legal services, recovery ministries and a new kids program.

Earlier in the week, LoveLoud volunteers distributed snacks to downtown businesses and made snow cones for students at several local schools.

Fugitt credited the volunteers for their willingness to give of their time, especially at Saturday’s event.

“You have got people who have worked all week long and then they are willing to sacrifice their Saturday to help share the love of Jesus with others in the community,” Fugitt said.

Fugitt said while the 2017 LoveLoud is barely over, planning is already beginning for the 2018 event.

While the event has grown from year to year, Fugitt said organizers continue to learn each year and work to find new ways to make the following year better.

One such area is the jobs fair, which drew multiple area employers who were ready and willing to offer jobs on the spot.

“We were not only able to help unemployed people find a job, but it was an opportunity for others to find a better job,” Fugitt said. “It feels like a next level event for LoveLoud.”

Fugitt said the efforts to publicize the different aspects of LoveLoud, especially on social media, have not only helped the community to take advantage of the event, but has inspired churches in other communities across the region and the state to begin their own LoveLoud events.

“I have preached in churches in Hazard and Garrard County about what we do and had reports from different counties across the state from pastors that want to do it,” Fugitt said.

“It really has been an idea that has sort of taken hold,” Fugitt added.

“It is easy to do,” Fugitt said explaining it can be as simple as offering someone a cold cup of water or buying some groceries.

Fugitt said as to what LoveLoud 2018 and beyond would offer, there are a lot of dreams and idea.

“We would really like to take the healthcare thing to another level,” Fugitt said adding organizers would be searching for partner with the appropriate equipment that would permit them to expand the services offered.

“The job fair is just scratching the surface,” Fugitt added explaining that organizers would like to add a lot more employers and people.

“We feel like we can help facilitate that,” Fugitt said.

“While LoveLoud covers multiple areas, Fugitt said organizers know there are things they could do better and some areas they have not yet broached.

“We are always open to new ideas,” Fugitt said. “If folks in the community have an idea or suggestion we are always open to hearing from the community.”

In addition, Fugitt said other churches that may wish to be part of future LoveLoud events are welcome.

More information about the 2018 event will be post at the Corbin LoveLoud Facebook page.

Anyone interested in participating may contact Fugitt at 528-6650.

“LoveLoud has sort of taken on a life of its own,” Fugitt said.