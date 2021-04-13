









Pastor Harvey Valentine Jr., age 70, the husband of Louise Smith Valentine of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Valentine Family Cemetery in Corbin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to: New Harvest Tabernacle, P.O. Box 1933, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.