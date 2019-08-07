Parsons double murder trial pushed back until Oct. 1











The trial date for Corbin man, who had been scheduled to stand trial later this month for allegedly killing two people in June 2017, has been postponed until this fall.

Paul Parsons, 49, was indicted on July 17, 2017, on two counts of capital murder in the June 7, 2017, deaths of Denver Nicely 47, of Corbin, and Joshua C. Wernicke, 29, of Keavy.

Parsons was also indicted on one count of first-degree burglary in connection with the incident that occurred just outside of the Corbin city limits.

Parsons had been scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 27, but Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou agreed Monday afternoon to postpone that trial until Oct. 1 at the request of Parsons’ attorney due to other conflicts in his schedule.

The trial is expected to last two days.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on June 7, 2017, inside a residence at 550 Fred Nash Lane, which is located just off Gordon Hill.