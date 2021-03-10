Parkway Inn destroyed











The Williamsburg Fire Department was one of several departments that responded to a fire at the Parkway Inn in Jellico on March 2.

The hotel, which is off Highway 25, was destroyed during the fire.

According to reports, three residents were at the hotel that night, but all three were able to get out safely and find other accommodations.

Prior to the fire, the Parkway Inn had undergone renovations to 14 rooms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jellico Fire and Rescue also responded to the fire.