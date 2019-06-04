Parents, children compete in annual Bluegrass Bash at Lynn Camp Elementary











Although some parents and children were competing for the first time in the annual Bluegrass Bash at Lynn Camp Elementary, several medals were taken home by many.

Among the students competing in the event were Emily Adkins, Victoria Adkins, Aidan Bennett, Emmett Brown, Steven Brown, Sebastian Ellison Jerry Fernald, Clyde Johnson Brodey Pennington, Chris Pennington and Brayden Welborn.

At the time two additional USA team members were named to join 7-year-old Aidan Bennett in August. Aiden was nominated in March of 2019 to represent the United States of America in his division. He competed last year in Florida and brought home the 2018 National Point Circuit ASJL Competitor of the Year title.

Southern Kentucky Martial Arts is proud of recent Whitley County graduate Sensei Sebastian Ellison and Chris Pennington of Jellico, TN as they join the USA Team to compete against 32 other countries.

Professor McGhee and Sensei Bennett are proud of all their students as they grow in character, fitness and martial art skills and represent their school and team with motivation and positive attitudes.