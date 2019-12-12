Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Pardon issued in case of 1993 Knox County murder where victim’s body was stuff in 55-gallon barrel

Posted On 12 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

By Charles Myrick

For the News Journal

A man convicted in the gruesome 1993 murder that left Knox County shaken has been given an unconditional pardon by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

KODAK Digital Still Camera

Delmar Partin, now 63, was serving a life sentence for the death of Betty Carnes on September 26, 1993.

In one of his final executive orders on December 9, Gov. Bevin declared, “Whereas, I hereby commute the sentence of Delmar Partin from life to time served. Additionally, given the inability or unwillingness of the state to use existing DNA evidence to either affirm or disprove this conviction, I hereby pardon Mr. Partin for this crime and encourage the state to make every effort to bring final justice for the victim and her family.”

Carnes was murdered at her place of employment at Tremco in Barbourville on a Sunday. Partin was also employed at Tremco at the time. According to Supreme Court documents, a watchman/janitor who was on duty on September 26 testified that he saw and interacted with Partin that day. Partin was not scheduled to work, but told the guard he was bringing a book to a coworker in a paper bag he was carrying.

Carnes’ body was found in a 55-gallon barrel at the plant.

Partin filed a ‘pro se’ motion on his own as he did not have representation. He sought to have new, modern DNA testing done on hair samples found at the crime scene. That motion was denied.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin pardons Woodbine man convicted of 2008 murder

Posted On 12 Dec 2019
, By
0

Knox County Shop with a Trooper helps 22 children

Posted On 11 Dec 2019
, By
0

Testing of blood evidence slowing progress in murder case where victim was stabbed 39 times

Posted On 06 Dec 2019
, By
0

Unemployment rates drops in Whitley, Knox, Laurel counties

Posted On 27 Nov 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal