Pardon issued in case of 1993 Knox County murder where victim’s body was stuff in 55-gallon barrel











By Charles Myrick

For the News Journal

A man convicted in the gruesome 1993 murder that left Knox County shaken has been given an unconditional pardon by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Delmar Partin, now 63, was serving a life sentence for the death of Betty Carnes on September 26, 1993.

In one of his final executive orders on December 9, Gov. Bevin declared, “Whereas, I hereby commute the sentence of Delmar Partin from life to time served. Additionally, given the inability or unwillingness of the state to use existing DNA evidence to either affirm or disprove this conviction, I hereby pardon Mr. Partin for this crime and encourage the state to make every effort to bring final justice for the victim and her family.”

Carnes was murdered at her place of employment at Tremco in Barbourville on a Sunday. Partin was also employed at Tremco at the time. According to Supreme Court documents, a watchman/janitor who was on duty on September 26 testified that he saw and interacted with Partin that day. Partin was not scheduled to work, but told the guard he was bringing a book to a coworker in a paper bag he was carrying.

Carnes’ body was found in a 55-gallon barrel at the plant.

Partin filed a ‘pro se’ motion on his own as he did not have representation. He sought to have new, modern DNA testing done on hair samples found at the crime scene. That motion was denied.