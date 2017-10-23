Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Pamela Wheeler Castle, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at her home in Corbin.

Born in Winchester, she was a graduate of Auburn University. Pamela was a consultant for Tri-County Veterinary Clinic in Corbin

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Wheeler.

She is survived by her husband James Castle; daughters Traci Castle Propper (Loren) of Callahan, FL, and Sandi Castle-Oh (Isaac) of Peachtree City, GA; mother Opiedell Wheeler of Winchester; grandchildren Alexandra Propper, Lindsey Propper, Lolann Propper, Elliot Oh, and Evan Oh; and brother Rick Wheeler (Debbie) of Lexington, all to mourn her passing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Corbin Public Library.

There will be no visitation or funeral.

The Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements where messages may be written at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com