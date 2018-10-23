











Pamela “Pammy” Abigele Neece, 55, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Born April 12, 1963, in Wise, VA, she was the daughter of the late James D. and Colleen H. Yates.

She had lived in Corbin for the past 18 years, but grew up Clintwood, VA, where she also lived for many years as an adult.

She was a member of Indian Gap Missionary Baptist Church.

A woman with a sweet spirit, she was a kind, compassionate person who befriended everyone. Her gentle smile was long remembered after she walked away, and her grateful disposition was captured by the many times she said, “Thank you.”

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Edna Neece.

She leaves behind her devoted, loving husband, Oscar Neece; sister, Teresa Hill and husband Gary; six nieces: Christa, Elizabeth, Alyssa, Allison, Ashley, and Hannah; father-in-law, Foy Neece; three sisters-in-law: Lennie, Patricia, and Judy; and special friends: Randy and Donna Johnson; other relatives and numerous friends. She will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 18, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Johnson officiating.

Burial was held Friday at Phipps Memorial Cemetery in Clintwood, VA, with friends serving as pallbearers.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.