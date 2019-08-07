









Pamela Faye Rains Mason passed away Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 6:55 p.m. at Baptist Health-Corbin. She was surrounded by family and her Pastor.

Pam was born on September 13, 1963 in Corbin, KY. She graduated from Corbin High School and attended Cumberland College She was a long-time employee of the K-Mart Corporation. She was a member of the South Park United Baptist Church of Corbin, KY.

Pam was preceded in death by her husband, James “David” Mason; parents, Edgar and Betty Rains and by a brother-in-law, David Petrey.

She is survived by two brothers, Charles and Della Rains and David and Kara Rains all of Corbin; two sisters, Penny and Jerrell Cloud and Mary Petrey all of Corbin, KY; nieces and nephews, Laura Rains, Erin Kelsch, Bobbie Anderson, Freda Boggs, Lexie Cloud, Machala Daniels, Kaitlin Daniels, Jason Rains, Chris Petrey, Jerry Cloud, Jeff Cloud, Justin Cloud, David Rains and Danny Rains and many great-nieces and nephews a total of 23 in all; a very special friend, Erma Helton that Pam lovingly called her daughter.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 12:00 noon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Cole officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. also at Laurel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.