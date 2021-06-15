Pair of UC online programs make Study.com best of lists











A pair of University of the Cumberlands online programs have made the list for top programs in their field, according to an online education-related group.

Study.com has released their 2021 College Rankings, prioritizing school quality and affordability and highlighting schools that provide an outstanding education while remaining accessible. These rankings are created using a proprietary methodology along with data from the U.S. Department of Education and school details, according to a Study.com release.

Several metrics were used to determine each school’s ranking position. These included but were not limited to: tuition cost, amount of financial aid rewarded, admittance rates, graduation rates and student-faculty ratio.

The University of the Cumberlands ranked #5 on Study.com’s 2021 list of Best Online Bachelors’ Degrees in Human Services ranking, and #16 on Study.com’s 2021 list of Best Online Psychology Bachelor’s Degrees ranking.

With a tuition of $9,875, Cumberlands’ has an 80 percent acceptance rate and a 44 percent graduation rate. A total of 99 percent of students get some type of financial aid. The school accepts AP credits.

“Williamsburg, Kentucky’s University of the Cumberlands takes a spot on our list with a diverse and comprehensive array of online options for bachelor’s students interested in studying human service-related fields. The school offers both an online Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Human Services, with the latter degree program featuring additional academic concentrations in the fields of human services, mental health, and addiction,” Study.com wrote on its website.

“The program is also noted for its generalist approach affording all students a comprehensive academic foundation and common knowledge combined with a diverse and professionally-focused faculty with specific work experience and expertise in the careers that students will be pursuing post-graduation.”

Cumberlands’ online psychology program earned a spot on the list because of the sheer depth and quality of degree and course offerings available to online students interested in studying psychology, according to the Study.com website.

“The school offers online students the option of pursuing either a Bachelor of Science or a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, with the latter distinguished by a unique foreign language requirement alongside the necessary psychology courses. In addition to a general psychology curriculum, the University of the Cumberlands also offers online students several courses that are not found at many other universities, such as sports psychology and the psychology of religion,” according to the Study.com website.

Study.com is a leading online education resource reaching over 30 million students and educators a month. The Study.com School Ranking program highlights quality schools to provide students with the information they need to find the school and program that best fits their individual needs.

“At Study.com we believe that education is the ultimate equalizer, and our College Rankings are focused on schools that offer high-quality and affordable programs,” said Sonia Munoz, VP of Partnerships and Growth at Study.com. “The schools on this list exemplify those qualities and provide a wide range of options for students seeking a college degree.”