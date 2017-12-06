Pair of inmates charged with assaulting another inmate in judicial center holding cell

Two Whitley County Detention Center inmates are facing felony assault charges after allegedly assaulting another inmate Monday morning in a holding cell at the Whitley County Judicial Center.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Kirby charged Douglas B. Malone, 45, and his brother, Wendel F. Malone, 43, both of Williamsburg, with second-degree assault and first-degree disorderly conduct.

The incident happened about 10:40 a.m. Monday in a holding cell at the judicial center, according to court documents.

The victim, Edward Herren, told Kirby that Wendel and Douglas Malone assaulted him and used their fists and their handcuffs to hit him, and threw him against the wall, according to the brothers’ arrest citations.

Court Security Officer Charles Strunk saw Wendel Malone and Douglas Malone assault Herron, Kirby wrote on the arrest citations.

Herren was treated at the scene by Whitley County EMS but didn’t have to be transported to the hospital.

Herren was in court Monday in connection with a 2016 rape and sodomy case.

Wendel Malone and Douglas Malone were in court Monday in connection with a 2017 case involving receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.