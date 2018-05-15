Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
PA students receive White Coats

Posted On 15 May 2018
University of the Cumberlands (UC) honored students from the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (MSPAS) program during its annual White Coat Ceremony on April 27, 2018.

The ceremony recognized students in the MSPAS program who successfully completed their pre-clinical learning and will now enter 12 months of clinical studies.

“Receiving a white coat signifies that a student has the physical, mental and emotional stamina to endure the rigor of their didactic education,” said Dana Campbell, director of UC’s MSPAS program. “It marks a transition in their education where they can now apply their knowledge and skill through direct patient experiences.”

The following students received their white coats during the ceremony: Amber Seward of Corbin; Ben Loschky of Williamsburg; Bradley Faulkner of Williamsburg; Bryar Bequette of Corbin; Cassie Broughton of Williamsburg; Daniel Butcher of Williamsburg; Hannah Fischer of Williamsburg; Jordin Huddleston of Williamsburg; Misty Cornelius of Williamsburg; Mitchell West of Williamsburg; Sierra Dow of Williamsburg; and Victoria Howell of Williamsburg.

The University congratulates the students on the completion of their pre-clinical learning and wishes them the best of luck in their clinical rotations.

