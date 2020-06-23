Overturned truck closes one lane of south I-75 in Whitley County











An overturned tractor-trailer truck has reduced Interstate 75 in Whitley County to one lane.

The wreck occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the 24-mile marker.

Emergency personnel said the tanker truck was empty.

The driver was reportedly not injured, but had to be extricated from the vehicle.

While the truck is out of the road, traffic has been reduced to one lane as emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

The right lane is closed to traffic in the area.

Oak Grove Fire Department and Woodbine Fire Department responded to the call.