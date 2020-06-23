Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Overturned truck closes one lane of south I-75 in Whitley County

Posted On 23 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

An overturned tractor-trailer truck has reduced Interstate 75 in Whitley County to one lane.

The wreck occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the 24-mile marker.

Emergency personnel said the tanker truck was empty.

The driver was reportedly not injured, but had to be extricated from the vehicle.

While the truck is out of the road, traffic has been reduced to one lane as emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

The right lane is closed to traffic in the area.

Oak Grove Fire Department and Woodbine Fire Department responded to the call.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County reports nine additional COVID-19 cases, third death Monday

Posted On 22 Jun 2020
, By
0

Whitley, Knox counties add new COVID-19 cases

Posted On 21 Jun 2020
, By
0

Laurel County reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday

Posted On 19 Jun 2020
, By
0

Ohio woman arrested following high-speed chase on I-75

Posted On 19 Jun 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal