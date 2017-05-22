By Dean Manning

Traffic on east Ky. 770 near Exit 29 has been reduced to one lane after a tractor-trailer truck overturned Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Steve Douglas said the truck was exiting southbound Interstate 75 and attempting to make the left turn when it rolled over onto its right side about 2:20 p.m.

The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Mitchell S. Willis of Pineville.

“A witness travelling behind the truck said the driver wasn’t speeding or operating the truck in a dangerous manner. The driver made the left turn and it just gradually overturned,” Douglas said.

Willis was not injured in the crash.

Douglas said the truck was hauling a van trailer loaded with 44,750 pounds of copper.

“He was within the legal limits,” Douglas said of the load explaining that the combined weight of the truck and the load may not exceed 80,000 pounds without a special permit.

Willis had picked up the load in Nabb, Indiana and was transporting it to Pine Hall, North Carolina

Douglas said traffic is expected to be slowed in the area until approximately 8:30 p.m. as the truck must be unloaded before it can be turned back onto its wheels.

West Knox firefighters were called to the scene for traffic control.

Kentucky Department of Highways personnel and Vehicle Enforcement Sergeant Mike Taylor assisted at the scene.