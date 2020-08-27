Overdose awareness walk set for Monday in downtown Corbin











Free naloxone (Narcan) training and kits will be given away during a planned overdose awareness walk, which will take place from 4 – 6 p.m. Monday at NIBROC Park along First Street in Corbin.

Since May, there have been 17 suspected overdoses in Whitley County, two of which were fatal. Of the overdose subjects, 16 were given naloxone before being taken to the hospital, including 10 people, who each got one dose, and six, who got multiple doses, according to the Whitley County Health Department.

“We want to reduce the number of overdoses happening, as well as reduce the number of people who die when they overdose. Naloxone is a way to reduce deaths. We distributed 344 naloxone kits over the last year to Harm Reduction Clinic participants, but the more people that have it, the better,” said Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein.

“I would like to see naloxone (Narcan) as widespread as CPR. Having naloxone or CPR training means you can save a life in your community. You hope you never need it, but it’s a blessing to have it when you do. FEMA has a saying, ‘You are the help until help arrives,’ and one of the health department’s roles in the community is to provide tools to citizens to support that.”

The one-mile walk, which is on International Overdose Awareness Day, is in memory of those, who have died of an overdose, said Kelsee Dewees, one of the event organizers.

Participants are being encouraged to register online to reduce the need to stand in line to register for the walk Monday.

Those, who pre-register, can pick-up their T-shirt anytime between 4 – 6 p.m. on the day of the event. It will be outside with their name on it. They can grab the bag and begin walking at any point during that time period, complete it virtually, or at another time or day, noted Dewees.

Masks will be available to anyone, who needs one.

Social distancing measures will be in place, such as the wearing of masks and staying six-feet away from those that you don’t live in the same house with.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health, the Kentucky Pharmacist Association, and the Whitley County Health Department are offering the free naloxone education and kits to anyone 18 years of age or old. You do not have to participate in the walk to get naloxone, Dewees said.

Register for the walk in advance to guarantee a free shirt at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-overdose-awareness-day-walk-tickets-116653472677?aff=ebdssbeac.

For more information contact Dewees at (606) 765-3077 or see the Whitley County Health Department’s Facebook page.