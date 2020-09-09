Over half of the tickets already sold for Sept. 26 Travis Tritt concert at The Arena











The Arena in Corbin had a busy day Monday as tickets for the Sept. 26 Travis Tritt concert went on sale.

Arena Director Kristi Balla said approximately 1,000 of the 2,000 available tickets were sold between The Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

“I think it went really well,” Balla said. “On a random Monday of a holiday weekend, with three days’ notice, 1,000 tickets is great.”

Balla added that with the show three weeks out as opposed to the normal 90-day window to sell a show, it is even more impressive.

While the venue will be laid out as a full house, because of COVID–19, the crowd will be limited to 2,000, which is 30 percent of capacity.

Balla said previously that the seating will permit The Arena to use its pod seating place.

Groups of two, three or four will be permitted to sit together with no other group in front of, behind, or beside it.

Balla said she was able to bring Tritt to The Arena because of connections and timing.

“I have several shows on the board with his booking agent,” Balla explained. “I had put it out there to some booking agents that we were willing to do limited capacity shows. It just so happens that Travis is doing an outdoor show a few hours away.”

Balla said when the limited seating was announced, a number of people asked whether this would be an acoustic show.

“It is his full band,” Balla said.

This will mark Tritt’s second appearance at The Arena. In 2017, he played a concert with country legend Charlie Daniels.

Ticket prices for the Sept. 26 show range from $42 to $52.

More information is available by contacting The Arena box office (606) 258-2020, or online at www.ticketmaster.com.