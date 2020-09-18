Over 50 people turnout for suicide prevention walk Saturday in Williamsburg; another walk set for Sept. 26 in Corbin











Over 50 people turned out Saturday morning in Williamsburg for the Third Annual Still I Rise Suicide Prevention Walk.

The one-mile walk was held in memory of Bethany Faith Lawson and all others, who have died from death by suicide.

In August 2018, 16-year-old Bethany Faith Lawson was one of three people and one of two teenagers in Whitley County to die by suspected suicide over a 24-hour time period.

The sophomore at Whitley County High School liked to model, loved horses, was artistic and passionate about rescuing animals.

“If this ever crosses your mind, please ask for help, please,” Bethany’s mother, Melissa Lawson, told a crowd two months after her daughter’s death during the first ever, “Still I Rise,” suicide prevention walk. “I just want everybody out there to know it is OK to not be OK. It is OK to ask for help.”

Lawson and 82nd Rep. Regina Huff lead Saturday’s walk.

Also, there is a “Still I Rise Suicide Prevention Walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in Nibroc Park in Corbin.