Over 15 percent of Whitley County residents vaccinated against COVID-19











In terms of COVID-19 vaccination rates, Whitley County is beating the national percentages in regards to the percent of the population at least 18 years of age that are vaccinated and the percent of the population at least 65 years of age that are vaccinated, and is nearly at the national average in regards to total percentage of the population vaccinated, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID Data Tracker.

Whitley County is leading its surrounding counties in terms of percentage of people vaccinated, but trailing the state averages in two out of the three vaccination percentage categories as of March 29.

Whitley County has vaccinated a total 5,686 people or 15.7 percent of its total population, 21 percent of the population at least 18 years of age, and 53.9 percent of the population at least 65 years of age.

The United States average is 15.8 percent of the population fully vaccinated, 20.4 percent of the population at least 18 years of age vaccinated, and 49.2 percent of the population at least 65 years old vaccinated.

Statewide, Kentucky has vaccinated 16.4 percent of the total population, 21.1 percent of the population at least 18 years of age, and 46.3 percent of the population at least 65 years of age.

“We have the highest vaccination rates in our area! We are also beating the overall Kentucky rate for vaccinating people at least 65 years old … This data is based on the person’s county of residence, not where they got vaccinated,” the Whitley County Health Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Bell County has vaccinated a total of 3,869 people or 14.9 percent of its total population, 18.8 percent of its population at least 18 years of age, and 37.3 percent of its population at least 65 years of age.

Laurel County has vaccinated a total of 7,699 people or 12.7 percent of its total population, 16.5 percent of its population at least 18 years of age, and 39.7 percent of its population at least 65 years of age.

Knox County has vaccinated a total of 3,941 people or 12.7 percent of its total population, 16.4 percent of its population at least 18 years of age, and 36 percent of its population at least 65 years of age.

McCreary County has vaccinated a total of 1,606 people or 9.3 percent of its total population, 11.9 percent of its population at least 18 years of age, and 25.2 percent of its population at least 65 years of age.

Campbell County, Tennessee, has vaccinated a total of 4,528 people or 11.4 percent of its total population, 14.3 percent of its population at least 18 years of age, and 35.5 percent of its population at least 65 years of age.