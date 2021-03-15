Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Outdoor burning ban lifted in Whitley County

Posted On 15 Mar 2021
With the recent rains, the burning ban in Whitley County has been lifted.

Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. signed the executive order instituting the red flag warning on Thursday.

Area fire departments had been inundated with calls concerning out of control brush fires in the days leading up to the order.

Officials noted there were 24 such calls across the county.

In multiple cases, structures were destroyed, or, at least, threatened by fire.

Spring fire season in Kentucky runs through April 30.

During that time, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

