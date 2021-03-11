Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Outdoor burning ban in effect for Whitley County

Posted On 11 Mar 2021
An outdoor burning ban has been issued in Whitley County.

Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. signed the executive order instituting the red flag warning effective at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“This prohibition is in effect until the executive order has been rescinded by public notice,” the order stated.

Area fire departments have been inundated with calls concerning out of control brush fires in recent days.

In multiple cases, structures have been destroyed or, at least, threatened by the fires.

