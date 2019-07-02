









Otis W. Cordell, 85, of Williamsburg, passed away Monday, June 25, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington.

He was born November 21, 1933 in Williamsburg, to the late Wadley and Exie Jones Cordell.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Cordell Chambers and brother-in-law James Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Florence Cordell of Williamsburg; two sons, Samuel Renfro Cordell (Glenna) of Williamsburg, Joseph Edward Cordell (Yvonne) of St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren; Jamie Beth Caldwell (Andrew), Kelly Jo Young (Isaac), Caroline Cordell and Elizabeth Cordell;four great grandchildren; Jasmine Young, Jacob Taylor, Jaron Taylor and Alston Caldwell; sister, Jean Cordell Davis of Richmond, KY; brother-in-law, Donnie Chambers of Westchester, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday July 1, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ande Myers and Joseph Cordell officiating

A private family interment was held at Highland Cemetery.

