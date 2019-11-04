









Mr. Otis Gene Hatfield, age 62, of White Oak (Duff), Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born February 26, 1957 in Valley Creek, Tennessee.

Otis was preceded in death by: father, Ellis Lindsay Hatfield; mother, Della Mae Blew Hatfield; brothers, Lonnie, Donnie and Elbert Hatfield; sisters, Irene Hatfield and Juanita Hatfield.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Aleta Maria Evans Hatfield; son, Otis James Hatfield and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jersey; brothers, Paul Hatfield and Betty, Carl Edward Hatfield and Sheila, J.L. Hatfield and Irene, Troy Hatfield and Patsy, Billy Ray Hatfield and Nona; sisters, Edna York and Charles, Beatrice Keener and Jimmy Sales, Myrtle Burns and Almer Partin; mother-in-law, Ada Evans; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday, November 2, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Kirk Pierce and Brother Clyde Davis officiating. Burial followed in the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.