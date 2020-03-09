









Otis Croley, age 96, of Ninety Six, South Carolina (and formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky) passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Clinton, South Carolina. He was born on March 13, 1923 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Ester and Elvie (Veach) Croley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nina (Widener) Croley; his brothers, Ester Croley Jr., Edgar Croley and Archie Croley; and sister, Orlean Finley.

Otis was a sheriff in Whitley County from 1959 to 1961 and was an A.B.C. Agent.

He is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Milam and husband Jeff of Ninety Six, South Carolina and Cheryl Bowden and husband Mickey of South Haven, Mississippi; four grandchildren, John Milan of Ninety Six, South Carolina, Dobby Bowden (Jill Anna) of Madison, Mississippi, Mimi Pope (John) of Ninety Six, South Carolina and Sara Beth Bowden of Hernando, Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Bowden, Justin Montgomery, Brady Montgomery, Colby Pope, Hampton Pope and William Pope; two great-grandchildren, Ayla Marie Montgomery and Ava Mae Montgomery; sister, Mildred Fargason of Anthony, New Mexico; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, March 13, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Mickey Bowden and Jeff Milam officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.