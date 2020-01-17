









Mrs. Otilla Waddell, age 89, of Gail Hart Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on May 16, 1930 in Rockholds, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Samantha (Walters) Paul. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe W. Waddell; daughter, Vanna Storms; and son, Larry Waddell. Otilla was a member of Emlyn Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Harris (Jay) and Portia Cox, all of Rockholds; two sons, Greg Waddell and Denny Waddell of Rockholds; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Vivian Tollett (Tommy) of Woodbine; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, January 19, at Croley Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 P.M. at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Bowlin officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Hart Cemetery in Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.