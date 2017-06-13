By Teresa Brooks

Ota Lee Powers, 73 of Louden Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born on December 24, 1943 in Whitley County, to the late Luther Taylor and Gladys Engle Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil E. Powers of Williamsburg; two children, William A. Young (Tracy) of Williamsburg, and Mary S. Hicks (Jerry) of Reed, KY; two step-children, Tammy Powers and David Powers of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sue Hamblin of West Alexandria, OH, Nancy Powers of Brookville, OH, Lillie Lawson of Williamsburg and June Nave of Corbin; three brothers, Fred Taylor (Debbie) of Williamsburg, Carl Taylor of Brookville, OH and Rick Taylor of Williamsburg; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

She will be laid to rest on the General Powers Cemetery on Powers Mountain.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.