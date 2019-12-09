Ossoli Club announces student art contest winners











The Ossoli Club of Corbin hosted the 9th District G.F.W.C. (General Federation of Women’s clubs) Kentucky Fall conference October 26th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Corbin.

GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

This year the district collected items to be donated to the local women’s abuse shelter.

The clubs attending this year’s event where from the Monticello Ladies Club, the Barbourville, Woman’s Study club, Barbourville Junior women’s club and Somerset ladies club.

Each year an Arts and Crafts and Photography contest is held. This year the Ossoli Club of Corbin has wonderful representation from local high school artist and club members. Winners in the Student Arts and Crafts were: Chaz Disney, 3rd place Painting, Jael Sell, 3rd place Watercolor, Madelyn Brock, 1st place Watercolor, Baleigh Walden, 1st place Painting, Kamryn Gibbs, 1st place Drawing, Anna Storms, 3rd place Drawing, Alyvia Jones, 2nd place Drawing, Hayley Campbell, 1st place Sculpture and 2nd place Watercolor, Kylee Meece, 1st place Pottery and Ceramics. Special thanks to Art teacher Angela Smith for continuing to invest in all the art students at Corbin High School.

Club members also had the chance to compete in Arts, Crafts Needlework and Photography. Ossoli Club members also participated those placing where Chrissi Cuel 3rd place jewelry, 2nd place World in Pictures- Living things and 1st place Needlepoint, Sheila Sursa- 1st place Jewelry, June Martin 1st place for Needlework/Embroidery and Lynn Tipton 1st place Needlework/Quilts.

The 9th district first place winners will move on to compete in the GFWC State of Kentucky contest at the convention in March of 2020.