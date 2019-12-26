Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Oshia Stivers Taylor

Posted On 26 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Oshia Stivers Taylor, 84, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Her husband, Hershel W. Taylor, passed away March 1st of this year.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8pm Thursday, December 26 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Her funeral will be there at 1pm Friday, December 27 with Pastor Dale Phipps officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal