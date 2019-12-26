









Oshia Stivers Taylor, 84, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Her husband, Hershel W. Taylor, passed away March 1st of this year.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8pm Thursday, December 26 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Her funeral will be there at 1pm Friday, December 27 with Pastor Dale Phipps officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.