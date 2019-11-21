









Oscar Robinson, age 81, of the Pleasant View Community, Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home. He was born June 14, 1938, in Kenvir, Ky., to the late Oscar Lee and Elizabeth Davidson Robinson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Andrew Robinson; one brother, Tommy Robinson; and two sisters, Wava Lee Evans and Barbara Robinson.

He is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Taylor of North Port, Florida, Edna Poer of Georgetown, Ky., and Rosemary Taylor of Lakeland, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, at the Pleasant View United Methodist Church with Zachary Davis officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery – Moses Addition.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, at the Ellison Funeral Home and 12 noon, Sunday, November 24, until funeral hour at the church.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.