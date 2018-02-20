











Orville Daril Gabbard, 64, of Davenport Lane, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on October 22, 1953 in Knox County to the late Noble Vince Gabbard and Cecil Marie (Barton) Gabbard.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” (Steele) Gabbard; step-daughter, Jessica McKiddy (Billy Scott) of Williamsburg; two step-sons, Travis Sparkman of Williamsburg and Wesley Frankenberger of Albany, OR; grandsons, Dakota Moses, Alric McKiddy, Dante McKiddy, and Hunter Moses; granddaughter, Bryanna Moses; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. Interment was private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.