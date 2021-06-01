









Orpha Christeen Storms, age 102, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Christian Health Care Center in Corbin, Kentucky.

She was born on March 8, 1919 in Woodbine, KY, a daughter of the late Murph Petrey and Hattie Evans Petrey. Orpha attended college and was a homemaker. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Corbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Storms; son, Tom Storms Sr and his wife Barbara; and by her siblings.

Orpha is survived by her daughters, Frances Sue Jackson of Louisville, and Sylvia Lou Dyke and husband Clayton of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, T.R. Storms and wife Karen, Bill Storms and wife Jenny, Jonathan Storms, Jimmy Dyke and wife Heather, Donna Mooney and husband Will, Chuck Jackson, and Alan Jackson; and by a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1-2:30pm on Tuesday, June 1, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2:30pm with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Burial will follow in the McFarland Cemetery, Hwy 26, Woodbine, KY.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.