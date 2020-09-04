









Mrs. Orpha Bryant Carter Miller, age 99, of Woodbine, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Corbin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 5 at 1:00 p.m. in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Stanley Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Wofford Cemetery in the Rockhold Community of Whitley County. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00AM- 1:00PM. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.