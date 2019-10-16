Original KFC franchise owner renovating Colonel Sanders’ home











Another piece of Corbin history, which associated with its most famous citizen, is being restored in an effort to preserve it.

Officials with Yum Brands, the corporation that owns Kentucky Fried Chicken, confirmed that JRN Inc. the franchise owner of the original KFC on U.S. 25W, had purchased KFC founder Colonel Haland Sanders’ home, which is located adjacent to restaurant.

“The work is to clean up and stabilize the house,” said Lori Eberenz with Yum Brands in Louisville adding that there are no plans for what will be done with the house beyond ensuring it doesn’t deteriorate to the point that it would have to be demolished.

Eberenz said additional plans are in the works for a larger project to improve the restaurant that draws tens of thousands of visitors to, “eat where it all began.”

“It is going to be amazing,” Eberenz said.

Sanders, an Indiana native, came to Corbin in 1930 where he operated a service station, and began serving meals, including fried chicken.

The secret recipe, including the 11 herbs and spices, was finalized in 1940 along with the pressure frying method.

In 1952, Sanders began franchising the secret recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken and began efforts to sell Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises in 1959. In 1964, he sold the franchise, though he remained the company’s symbol and appeared in numerous commercials.

He died in 1980.