Organizers of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests planned for Corbin say they will remain peaceful











Organizers with the Kentuckians for Change are emphasizing that their planned Black Lives Matter protests in Corbin will be peaceful.

Abbey Grace has worked with Lauren Atkins, Sydni Hammontree, and Jadon Michael Hall to plan the event scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at NIBROC Park. It will be followed by a similar event Sunday night in Middlesboro.

“We don’t want any negativity,” Grace said. “We don’t want any more divisiveness.”

Grace said the protest is not meant to be anti-police, noting that local law enforcement has been invited to attend.

“We are not an anti-police group. We are anti-police brutality,” Grace said.

Grace emphasized that violence and/or calls to riot and destroy similar to what has been seen in major cities across the United States in recent days will not be tolerated.

“That’s not us!” Grace said. “If someone starts acting like that, we will leave.”

“We respect and support local business,” she added.

As to concerns about counter protestors confronting her group and attempting to incite violence, Grace said her group has a plan to react.

“If we are provoked, we will fall completely silent and take a knee,” Grace said.

As to what the event will entail, Grace said there will be music playing. At some point, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous, “I Have a Dream Speech” will be played, and several people will be invited to speak.

Grace said the event is open to the public, inviting anyone to come out and support the group’s efforts, emphasizing a second time that it is to be peaceful.

“We want this to be really unifying and show black members of the community that we stand with them,” Grace said.