Oral Tony Lambdin, 83, of Mt. Washington, departed this life on Friday, June 2, 2017 at his home.

He was born on December 7, 1933 in Williamsburg, to the late Harvey Lambdin and Addie (Paul) Lambdin.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Sturgeon; brothers, J.C. Lambdin and Charlie Lambdin and sisters, Myrtle Lambdin and Rosie Smith.

He was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church of Fairdale, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Hattie Lambdin of Mt. Washington; four daughters, Henrietta Crow (Gene) of Boston, Rosie Goodlett (Ray) of Louisville, Loretta Shepherd, (Greg) of Elizabethtown, and Thelma Fowler (Joe) of Springfield; one son, Larry Lambdin (Dina) of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Kevin Phelps, Kristy Daugherty, Christina Goodlett, J.T. Fowler, April Shofner, Matthew Shofner, Thomas Sexton, Ashley Gabhart, Steven Sexton, Tonya Riley and Tyler Lambdin; 19 great-grandchildren, Chandler Phelps, Kristopher Daugherty, Tony Daugherty, Maggie Phelps, Bentley Goodlett, Addyson Wilson, Lexi Kurtz, Briley Kurtz, Ellie Kurtz, Samantha Sexton, Kalynn Sexton, Hayley Waldridge, Hannah Waldridge, Mason Gabhart, Emilee Gabhart, Maddie Hagerman, Damien Riley, Trae Riley and Willa Lambdin; two sisters, Ada Powers of Rockholds, and Julia Miller of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Gray officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Arnold Powers Family Cemetery on Whetstone Road, Rockholds.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.